Coco Martin ties up with firm to develop ‘Ang Panday’ app

DON’T look now but actor Coco Martin will soon be a force to reckon with in the gaming industry as he ties up with a company which will develop the mobile game for his forthcoming movie “Ang Panday.”

Martin, star of the popular teleserye “Ang Probinsyano,” and Synergy 88 Studio, Inc. have forged an agreement to develop computer and mobile games.



“We put up a company together few months ago. It’s called ‘CoSyn’ (Co for Coco and Syn for Synergy 88). We will develop digital products together for online games, business apps, websites,” said Jackeline Chua during an exclusive interview at her office in Timog, Quezon City recently.

For their first venture, CoSyn is currently developing the mobile game for Martin’s forthcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry in December.

Asked about the requirements of Martin in the joint venture, Chua said: “Definitely Coco wants good graphics. ‘Yun kasi ang expertise namin. A lot of our game assets like Games of War for Microsoft medyo heavy ‘yung graphics namin.

That’s one of the things na nabanggit n’ya.”

These days, Chua said that the “Ang Panday” game is in pre-production stage. “We want the game to go with the movie.

Hopefully by October, just in time for the MMFF in December.”

“Siguro we will reveal more about the game soon. Basta all I can say is that it’s not just an ordinary game.

“One thing I can really assure the gamers is that it is something different. This is not the usual game that you will see. Although I cannot reveal so much now because baka ma-spoil. But we will start to promote it heavily in October,” said Chua.

Martin is very hands-on with the “Panday” mobile game, she said.

“We’re getting our creative direction from him. He’s fun to work with. Nakaka-encourage din kasi ‘yung passion nya so nakakahawa sya. He’s very passionate about what he does. So I think it’s a good tandem kasi pareho ang level of passion namin to something that it really good, something that the consumers will really like. ‘Yun kasi ‘yung iniisip namin when we created the game,” Chua said.

Chua, however, refused to reveal the amount of investment in their partnership.

After the “Ang Panday” game, Chua said that the company has already lined-up a number of games.

Chua said that this is the first time that the company ties up with a celebrity.

“When you meet the right people, somehow, nagkakaroon ka ng idea to do something and create more products,” she said.

