Cop killed in Batangas

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Lyka Manalo

TANAUAN CITY, Batangas – A 46-year-old policeman was killed in an ambush on a bridge connecting here and Sto. Tomas, this province, last Wednesday.



Batangas police director Senior Supt. Randy Peralta identified the victim as Police Officer 3 Eric Lindo, formerly assigned at the Sto. Tomas police station and now reporting to the Philippine National Police Holding Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Investigation showed that Lindo was driving his black Mitsubishi Lancer with license plates PLR-758 on the bridge at around 2 p.m. when gunmen onboard a blue Honda Civic without license plates appeared.

The victim get alighted from his vehicle and tried to run away but he was chased by the gunmen and gunned down. His helper, Cristoto Manimtim, survived the attack.

Related

comments