Duterte names PH envoy to US

BY: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte yesterday named Special Envoy to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez as the new Philippine Ambassador to the United States.



Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella expressed confidence that Romualdez will strengthen the relationship between the two allied countries.

“We are confident that with Mr. Romualdez at the helm of the Philippine Embassy in Washington D.C., he will further strengthen PH-US relations and promote stronger cooperation between the two countries,” Abella said yesterday.

Romualdez was nominated as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States of America, with concurrent jurisdiction over Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.

Romualdez, in a text message, said he is “happy and honored to serve the country” and that he is “humbled by President Duterte’s trust and confidence.”

