‘Juana Change’ in hot water

By: Francis T. Wakefield

Television ad director and political activist Mae Paner who is popularly known in society as “Juana Change” is now in hot water for reportedly desecrating the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Battle Dress Uniform or BDU during Monday’s State-of-the-Nation Address (SONA) rallies in Quezon City.

In a Facebook post, the Philippine Army Recruitment Office (PARO) reminded everybody especially civilians that wearing AFP uniforms in public is illegal.



“Juana Change is not even a Reservist, and she’s desecrating the AFP Battle Dress Uniform in a public demonstration,” the PARO said in the Facebook post.

“The AFP should file a case against her ASAP,” it added.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the post has already gone viral with 1,700 likes, 770 shares, and 446 comments, mostly negative to Juana Change.

One poster identified as Ronald Rivera Bulan was in favor of filing a case against Paner stating “Tama! Kasuhan nyo.

Abusado ang (expletive)! Para matauhan ang walang hiya.”

Another poster identified as Reinoel Valero also criticized Paner for desecrating the military uniform.

“Bastos! Filipino soldiers are risking their lives so you will enjoy the freedom and yet binababoy mo sila,” Valero said.

Another poster identified as Joffrey Ballon Domacena said Paner should be charged for Illegal Use of Uniforms/Insignia (Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code).

“Elements/Offender makes use of insignia, uniforms or dress. Uniform pertains to an office not held by such person or a class of persons of which he is not a member. File a case against her,” he said.

