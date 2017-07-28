New Zealander shot dead

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: AP

Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a New Zealander in Naval, Biliran last Wednesday, officials said yesterday.

Another suspect is being sought.



One of two men on a motorcycle shot dead Simon Rawlinson, 63, said Senior Police Officer Jimmy de Lima.

The perpetrators took Rawlinson’s bag containing money, a laptop, and the victim’s documents, he added.

Rawlinson, a long-time resident of nearby Maripipi island, was in Naval for a trip to the market when he was attacked.

De Lima said a witness led police to the suspected gunman, a local farmer. Found in the suspect’s house were a pistol, bullets, and clothes he was seen wearing on closed circuit television camera footage during the shooting.

The motorcycle driver is still at large.

After taking the bag, the gunman approached Rawlinson who was sprawled on the sidewalk and fired a third shot, hitting him in the head, De Lima said, raising doubt about robbery as a motive for the attack.

Related

comments