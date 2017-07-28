No RH law TRO – SC

The Supreme Court clarified yesterday that there is no temporary restraining order against the implementation of the Reproductive Health law or on all contraceptive products, except on two contraceptive implants Implanon and Implanon NXT.



In a statement issued by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P. A. Sereno, the SC said:

“After its Decision on the partial constitutionality of the RH Law, the Supreme Court has never issued a Temporary Restraining Order against the implementation of the Reproductive Health Law.”

“What has been issued was a TRO against two specific contraceptives regulated under the Reproductive Health Law. This pertains to two implants – Implanon and Impanon NXT. This was issued by the Second Division in the consolidated cases of Alliance for the Family Foundation Philippines Inc. et al. v. Hon. Janette Garin, et al. (G.R. No. 217872) and Maria Concepcion S. Noche, et al. v. Hon. Janette Garin, et al., (G.R No. 221866),” the SC added.

“As clearly stated in the Decision dated August 24, 2016 and again in its April 26, 2017 Resolution denying the Motion for Reconsideration, the TRO is limited to only to those two implants.”

