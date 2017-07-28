NSBA-R-TAGS wins

NSBA-R-TAGS and the pair of Joey Arevalo-Belerubin Silbol of D’Friendly emerged champions in the recent PHIDBC (Philippine Duckpin Bowling Council) national anniversary tournament at the Marketplace in Mandaluyong City.



Composed of Ricky Tagulinao, Marlon Calilim and Mhel Intal, NSBA-T. Tags beat BIDBA-RNA II, 322 to 314, to bag the team title, a trophy and gift certificates worth P30,000.

Arevalo and Silbol steadied throughout the match to subdue Alex Lopez and Shaina Reyes, also of D’Friendly, 222 to 198, to win the mixed doubles crown, a trophy and P10,000 gift checks.

Raymond Certeza, Alfie Tinido and Nora Certeza saw action for runnerup BIDBA-RNAII while Joseph Carino, Hermie Dejan and Ruby Villamil played for third-placer INCIRBA.

Mong Moises and Maa Aregla checked in third in the mixed doubles event.

PHIDBC president Inez G. Magbual congratulated the winners as well as the top mixed doubles qualifiers Laarni Cunanan and Alfie Tinido of BIDBA.

