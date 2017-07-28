Pasay 7-stag derby today

The championship round of 2017 Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) 7-stag Derby gets underway today at the Pasay City Cockpit.



More than 40 participants clash in today’s 4-stag finals, led by 12 breeders with perfect three wins so far.

LGBA president Nick Crisostomo said P1 million in guaranteed prize plus trophy awaits the first leg champion. Sponsor is Sagupaan Complexor 3000.

Still part of the first leg battle is the 7-stag derby on Aug. 4, 11 and 18 (LGBA old stags); Aug. 21, 25, 28 and Sept. 1 and 8 (LGBA regular stags).

Meanwhile, PCC holds its 31st Anniversary 4-cock Derby on Monday with 40 entries expected.

Entries must be submitted on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

