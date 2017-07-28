Pocari downs PAF, reaches PVL semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Tomorrow

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – Air Force vs Megabuilders

1 p.m. – Gamboa Coffee vs Army

4 p.m. – Power Smashers vs UP

6:30 p.m. – Adamson vs Air Force

Defending champion Pocari Sweat fended off Hair Fairy Air Force’s third-set challenge to eke out a 25-19, 25-19, 29-27 victory Wednesday night and advance to the semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



Myla Pablo delivered the winning blows once again, scoring three straight points to help the Lady Warriors erase a 25-24 deficit before sealing the win with a crosscourt kill.

Pocari improved to 5-1 at solo second, joining unbeaten Creamline (6-0) in the next phase.

Air Force slipped to 4-2 at third, needing to win its final assignment over Adamson tomorrow to secure the semis ticket.

Pablo finished with 19 points for the Lady Warriors including 17 kills, while Jeanette Panaga and Elaine Kasilag contributed 11 points apiece.

Kai Nepomuceno also provided the needed firepower for Pocari with 10 points powered by three aces and two blocks.

Pocari took advantage of Air Force’s lackluster floor defense by firing 10 aces while also overpowering the Lady Jet Spikers in attacks, 45-27.

So sluggish were Air Force that none from the team scored in twin figures, with Iari Yongco and Dell Palomata being limited to eight points each.

Related

comments