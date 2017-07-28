Syria, Palestine men take part in PH pageant

2 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR the first time, male candidates from Syria and Palestine are taking part in an international pageant dubbed Man of the World which will be held in Manila today.

Candidates to the inaugural male contest have already arrived in the country. Last Thursday, the contestants were presented to the media during press presentation held at a hotel in Quezon City.



But Mr. Syria Abdullah Srayddin missed the presentation when he arrived in the country hours after the show.

Asked about the security concerns for the Syrian bet, Zohaib, anchor for dubaifashion.tv, said: “There’s nothing to worry about the security for Abdullah. Actually, he lives in Dubai.”

Zobaid is also the handler of Abdullah and nine other candidates taking part in the international male contest.

Mr. Palestine Abou Sahyoun Wassim said that this is the first time that his country is joining a male pageant. “It’s my first time in Manila and I love it!”

Police Inspector Christopher Dulagan, the Philippines bet to the pageant, welcomed the international delegates to the contest. “I hope you will enjoy your stay here and thank you for joining Man of the World.”

Asked about his chances in the pageant, Dulagan said: “We will make it! If I will not win the title, I am proud to say that this contest will surely help me in honing my personality. I will really treasure this moment.”

The pageant aims to select the best man for the advocacy of spreading educational awareness by forging partnerships with schools and promoting tourism, said PEPPS President Carlo Morris Galang, during an interview.

This year’s 28 official candidates are: Ali Mansour Nawruzi, Afghanistan; Ahmed Merdoukh Fahd, Algeria; James Carne, Australia; Daniel Jose Da Luz Da Gracia, Cape Verde; Junjie Huang, China; Christian Hernandez Ruiz, Colombia; Mostafa Galal Mophammed Elezali, Egypt; Habib Mohamed Ali, England; Kaido Matson, Estonia; Felix Bothen, Gibraltar; Jake Edward Limtiaco, Guam; Ifnu Viqri Al Krani, Indonesia; Tasuya Furuyama, Japan; Jung Goo Young, Korea; Iven Mercieca, Malta; Victor Suiu, Moldova; Aung KoKo, Myanmar; Shree Ram Chand, Nepal; Abou Sahyoun Wassim, Palestine; Chistopher Dulagan, Philippines; Enrique Antonio Santana Perez, Puerto Rico; Ikhwan Risydah Nasuha Bin Sapi’ee, Singapore; Marc Torres, Spain; Damith Chandima Bandara Wijayatunga, Sri Lanka; Abdullah Srayddin, Syria; Nooltribut Phiratthaphong, Thailand; Nguyen Huu Long, Vietnam; and John Mwila, Zambia.

Related

comments