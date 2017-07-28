Trikini rescheduled to August 19, 2017

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MegaWorld Lifestyle Malls, in partnership with GEO Events Management, shall be presenting a unique active lifestyle event in McKinley West Park. Originally slated for July 29th, 2017, the event has been rescheduled to August 19th, 2017 to better accommodate guests at a more favorable weather condition.



Trikini is an urban fitness party that will feature three basic elements – run, bike, and party- in a safe and exclusive venue where attendees can enjoy the outdoors right in the heart of the city. With a dress code of sports, active or beach wear, guests can participate in their activities of choice comfortably.

The event will have two zones: Active and Fest. The Active Zone allows festival goers to get their fitness fix with a friendly 5K run and 15K bike race. For attendees looking for a more relaxed experience, the Fest Zone offers dance workshops, oversized inflatables, and a main stage that will feature performances by high-profile acts such as SinoSiKat, Extrapolation, DJ Khai Lim, and Sanya Smith!

WHAT: Trikini 2017

WHY: To enjoy the fun of the outdoors right in the heart of the city.

WHEN: August 19th – 20th 2017

WHERE: McKinley West Park

TICKET PRICE: PHP 5,000.00. Can be purchased online at trikini.pouchnation.com, bank deposit and credit card payments accepted. Promo codes are available through MegaWorld Lifestyle Malls (Eastwood, Uptown, Bonifacio, and Venice Grand Canal), Colnago Manila, Secondwind, and Atheleema Makati.

PARTNERS’ TREAT: Follow @geoeventsasia in Facebook and Instagram for announcements on discounted ticket deals!

Related

comments