176 sex offenders banned

By: Jun Ramirez

The Bureau of Immigration has intercepted 176 foreign sex offenders trying to enter the country during the first six months of this year.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the aliens were denied entry by immigration officers assigned at various international ports due to their records as registered sex offenders or individuals convicted or wanted for sex crimes in their home countries.



A sex offense usually involves sexual conduct by the offender against a minor, or in some instances, sexual assault of a spouse.

Morente also noted a remarkable increase in the number of sex offenders who were turned back so far this year, exceeding last year’s record of 136 intercepted RSOs.

“We are serious in our campaign to eradicate our country’s image as a sex tourism destination,” the BIhief said.

He added that the aliens were also known to engage in other immoral acts such as child abuse, child trafficking, child pornography, and marriage for convenience racket.

Thus, Morente said, the BI has been “continually coordinating with our law enforcement counterparts abroad in identifying sex offenders who might enter our country and threaten the lives and safety of our women and children.”v

