Air Force tries again vs AdU

Games Today

10 a.m. – Air Force vs Mega Builders (M)

1 p.m. – Gamboa vs Army (M)

4 p.m. – Power Smashers vs UP (W)

6:30 p.m. – Adamson vs Air Force (W)

Denied the last time out, Hairy Fairy-Air Force tries to clinch the third semifinal berth against also-ran Adamson-Akari today as the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference resumes action at The Arena in San Juan City.



Foiled by Pocari Sweat in straight-sets last Wednesday, the Lady Jet Spikers, running at third with a 4-2 record, are raring to bounce back–and join early semifinalists Creamline Cool Smashers and the Lady Warriors–against the Lady Falcons in their 6:30 p.m. showdown.

“We just need to play smart and not be overconfident against them,” said Hair Fairy Air Force coach Jasper Jimenez, convinced the Lady Falcons side, already out of contention with a woeful 1-5 mark, is determined to play the spoilers’ role to the hilt.

“It’s better if we get straight to the semis and not gamble on getting in a playoff,” he added.

Clashing in a no-bearing match set at 4 o’clock are ousted University of the Philippines and the Power Smashers, both toting similar 1-5 slates.

In men’s play, newcomer Mega Builders guns for a sweep of the elimination round against Air Force at 10 a.m. while Army hopes to stay in the semis hunt against also-ran Gamboa Coffee at 1 p.m. in a pair of key matches.

On Sunday, Perlas-BanKo and BaliPure, tied at fourth spot at 3-3, will still have to hurdle the first two semifinalists at the close of the single round eliminations of the mid-season conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics.

