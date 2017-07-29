Martha’s faith

Gospel Reading: Jn 11:19-27

MANY of the Jews had come to Martha and Mary to comfort them about their brother [Lazarus, who had died.] When Martha heard that Jesus was coming, she went to meet him; but Mary sat at home. Martha said to Jesus, “Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died. But even now I know that whatever you ask of God, God will give you. Jesus said to her, “You brother will rise.” Martha said to him, “I know he will rise, in the resurrection on the last day.”



Jesus told her, “I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this? She said to him, “Yes, Lord. I have come to believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, and the one who is coming into the world.”

REFLECTION

Whatever you ask of God, God will give you. These words give a glimpse into Martha’s faith. She sees Jesus as an effective intercessor before God on her behalf for her brother.

Martha did not get Jesus’ sympathy when she complained about her sister Mary for not helping her to attend to his needs and his disciples’ (cf Lk 10:41-42). This time, however, Martha is right on target.

Still, Martha’s faith is not perfect. When Jesus says, “Your brother will rise,” she automatically thinks it will happen on the last day.

Jesus gives her a big surprise. The resurrection of Lazarus will happen now; she does not have to wait for the last day. The passage ends with Martha’s declaration of her faith in Jesus as “the Christ, the Son of God, the one who is coming to the world.” But it is better to continue reading John’s narration into the raising of Lazarus.

Looking at her conversation with Jesus, we can say that Martha already asked for God’s intervention while she was waiting for the coming of their family friend Jesus.

Do you ask favors from God even if you feel God is not around or too far away? Does your prayer

offer a glimpse into your faith?

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

