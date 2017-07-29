President seeks nat’l security code

By: Genalyn D. Kabiling

Faced with the threat of terrorism and rebellion, President Duterte is seeking the passage of a law strengthening the government efforts to protect and defend national security.

“I am going to ask Congress to pass a national security code,” the President said Thursday during his visit to the wake of six policemen slain in ambush by the New People’s Army in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.



The President assured that the public has nothing to fear about the intensified security measure if they have done nothing illegal.

“Ang natatakot lang naman diyan ‘yung kalaban ng gobyerno. If you are a peace-loving Filipino, bakit ako mag – bakit ako maging Presidente kung mag-ano lang ng tao – mag-oppress ng kapwa tao?” he said.

The President also said the government would file criminal cases against the communist rebels for their extortion activities. He said the rebels’ practice of collecting so-called revolutionary tax from businesses and even poor families was “plain extortion.”

“I am directing the Armed Forces and the police not to use the word ‘revolutionary tax.’ That is not a proper word for us to adopt kasi ang gobyerno na ito, may taxation,” he said.

“Use the word ‘extortion,’ ‘holdupper,’ or ‘kidnapper.’ At idemanda ko kayo sa Revised Penal Code,” he said.

