Storm ‘Gorio’ foils Pirates bid for 5th

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Tuesday

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. — CSB vs Lyceum (J)

10 a.m. — AU vs Letran (J)

12 noon — CSB vs Lyceum (S)

2 p.m. — AU vs Letran (S)

4 p.m. — Perpetual vs SSC (S)

6 p.m. — Perpetual vs SSC (J)

Apparently, its tropical storm “Gorio” – and not any of its league rivals – which doused cold water on the Lyceum Pirates’ hot start in the 93rd NCAA seniors basketball tournament.



Putting utmost importance to the welfare of its student athletes and league fans as well, the NCAA Management Committee, headed by chairman Fr. Glyn Ortega, OAR, of host San Sebastian, postponed matches for the second straight day as heavy rains brought up by “Gorio” continued to pound Metro Manila yesterday.

As much as he and his wards would like to sustain their winning form against the Mapua Cardinals, Lyceum coach Topex Robinson welcomed the development, saying the Pirates have some precious time to recharge after a gruelling three-week grind.

“The way I look at things, it’s good for us because at least we could have time to rest. Before that, we played a tough stretch,” he said. “Siyempre gusto namin makalaro kasi sayang rin naman ‘yung preparations. But those are the things that we don’t have control of.”

While he gave the Pirates an off yesterday, Robinson said they will plunge back to their regular practice sessions today as they try to cover all the bases ahead of their clash with the St. Benilde Blazers on Tuesday.

“For us, it’s also a chance to make adjustments and develop the skills that’s going to fit our system,” he said.

“Kasi ‘yung victories namin, we still have a lot of flaws. It’s gonna give us more time to correct our individual mistakes.”

The suspended matches–along with another pair that was earlier postponed last Thursday–will be re-scheduled to a later date in the first round of eliminations, according to Ortega.

Related

comments