2 cops nabbed for extortion

By: Aaron B. Recuenco

Two policemen from Caloocan City were arrested by the Philippine National Police Counter-Intelligence Task Force for alleged extortion.

Senior Supt. Chiquito Malayo, director of the PNP- CITF, identified the suspects as PO2 Jaypee Pagarigan and PO1 Christian Panganiban, both from the Police Communist Precinct 3 of the Caloocan police.



They were collared in an entrapment at the PCP 3 at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Malayo said the modus of the suspects is to demand various amounts from the suspects they would arrest.

He said some of those who were arrested are still detained for several days now although no charges were filed against them.

“One of those arrested, a certain Isidro Denaga, was arrested in July 23 but up to this time, he is still under their control without any case filed,” said Malayo.

“They would keep the victim and they will just release them upon the payment of the demanded money,” added Malayo.

Malayo said the suspects would be presented to Director General Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police, tomorrow.

