2 tons of storm trash collected

By: Jaimie Rose A. Aberia

More than two tons of garbage swept by rains brought by typhoon “Gorio” had been collected by the Manila Department of Public Services at Baywalk on Roxas Boulevard, Manila.



As of Friday evening, DPS personnel have collected 2.58 tons or three truckloads of garbage in the first two days of cleanup.

The bulk of the garbage were plastic wrappers, bottles and containers, tetra packs, styrofoam, and even discarded appliances and vehicle parts, according to DPS chief Belle Borromeo. “We have assigned about 50 personnel for this cleanup, so continuous po ito, everyday,” she said.

Borromeo appealed to the public to observe proper waste disposal as even the smallest pieces of garbage that end up in the canals remain the biggest cause of flooding during heavy rains.

