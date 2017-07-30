Best-dressed actresses

3 SHARES Share Tweet

BEST-DRESSED – Highspeed asked several people – from showbiz and fashion world – to name some of the best-dressed actresses. The names most mentioned were those off: Ruffa Gutierrez, Lucy Torres, Gretchen Barretto, and Dawn Zulueta.

One said, “They look expensive without trying to show off. Be they in formals or casuals, elegant silang apat.”



Surely, there are more.

Almost mentioned by this column’s “respondents” were:

Angel Aquino, Iza Calzado, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Kris Aquino, Charo Santos, Agot Isidro, Lea Salonga.

•

YOUNGER SET – The just mentioned stars are in their late 30s and 40s or even older. How about among the younger actresses?

Yes there are… and they include:

Bea Alonzo, Sarah Geronimo, Lovi Poe, Maja Salvador, Marian Rivera, Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Chiu, Angel Locsin.

•

TV PERSONALITIES – The best-dressed list, as mentioned by Highspeed’s “respondents,” include TV personalities.

Karen Davila (most mentioned), Korina Sanchez, Vicky Morales, Cheryl Cosim, Ces Orena Drilon, Gretchen Fullido, Marie Lozano.

•

PAOLO B & OTHERS – Even Paolo Ballesteros was mentioned as “best-dressed,” reasoning in drag he’s always attractive.

And that had there been a Star of the Night at the Urian Awards, Paolo would have been chosen hands down. Elegant in all-black.

How about among members of the entertainment press?

In no particular order: Aster Amoyo, Tessa Mauricio, Dinah Ventura, Salve Asis, Ian Fariñas.

So there. Agree or…

Related

comments