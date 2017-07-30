Keep the virtuous cycle going

1 SHARES Share Tweet

BY: Marilyn C. Arayata

ONCE upon a time, there was a person who saw your potential and encouraged you to do what you are doing now – perhaps a parent, a neighbor, a former teacher, a friend, a colleague, a former boss, or maybe even a prominent person in his/her field. It was not that this person was the only one who saw your talent. It was just that he or she cared enough to let you know what you are capable of achieving – and more! “Sometimes all you need is just for somebody to believe in you in order to be able to accomplish maybe what you never thought you could” (Drew Brees).



The internationally-acclaimed star Lea Salonga is humble enough to acknowledge that it was singer Celeste Legaspi who even contacted her mother and persuaded the latter to make her audition for the musical “Miss Saigon”. Lea auditioned, and got a role – the start of her international career.

It takes emotionally secure and confident persons to encourage and help other people to achieve more and become more.

They do so willingly even if there’s a chance that their own achievements might someday pale in comparison to those of the ones they are helping. They do not expect anything. They are happy just to see other people succeed.

What duties and position are you holding right now? They are clear indications that there are people who believe in you. Ron Conway, founder of a company that made early investments in companies like Facebook and Twitter said, “I believe that we all have a responsibility to give back. No one becomes successful without lots of hard work, support from others, and a little luck. Giving back creates a virtuous cycle that makes everyone more successful”.

This column has been running since July 2015. My appreciation and gratitude to the staff and editors of TEMPO/Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp., especially to Dr. Cris J. Icban, Jr. (Editor-in-Chief), Mr. Rey C. Bancod (Editor), Ma’am Pinky Colmenares (Executive Editor), and also to Mr. Perry C. Mangilaya.

Marilyn C. Arayata: E-mail mcarayata01@gmail.com

Always read TEMPO for articles that inform, inspire and equip!

Related

comments