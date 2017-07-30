Langer nears 10th sr major

LONDON (AFP) – Bernhard Langer moved four shots clear after three rounds of the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales on Saturday as the German veteran eyed a record 10th senior major.

Langer had moved level with Gary Player as a nine-time major champion with victory in the Senior PGA Championship in May.



‘‘There’s a lot of guys waiting for me to fall apart. So I need to shoot a good round, hopefully under par, depending on the conditions. If I can do that, then I make it difficult for the others to catch me,’’ said Langer, who won by 13 strokes the last time the Senior British Open was held at the Welsh course in 2014 when he finshed 18 under.

Langer, five under for the tournament, was one of five players who started the day at the top of the leaderboard on one over par as the 82 golfers who made the cut took advantage of much calmer conditions.

Former US Ryder Corey Pavin goes into Sudnay’s final round in second place having matched Langer’s six under par 65 for the third round.

‘‘It was an easier day to play golf, no doubt about that,’’ Pavin told europeantour.com.

Peter Lonard of Australia is third at five shots behind Langer while Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez shares fourth spot with American pair Steve Flesch and Billy Mayfair on one over par.

