More woes for viral lawman

By: Martin A. Sadongdong

Another incident of threat way back March resurfaced against the cop who went viral in social media after allegedly toting a gun and threatening minor brothers in a road rage incident in Pasay City recently, the start of what might be a cascade of problems for him.



PO2 Manuel Taytayon, previously assigned to the Southern Police District Intelligence Unit, was accused by Facebook user Matt Bague with threats following the viral post of Ralph Davenz Altea last July 26.

Bague, in his public post last March 24, claimed that a man introducing himself as a cop would maul, stab, and kill him and his friend cyclists for blocking a portion of a road where joggers go for a run on the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay.

Bague, in a separate post, said that the man they encountered in March turned out to be Taytayon. “Nakatambay lang kami at nagpi-picture dito sa MoA, bigla ‘to lumapit, sinisiga kami, nanita-sita, pinagmumura kami bakit daw kami nakabalandra dapat gumilid daw kami eh nasa gilid nga kami,” Bague said in his post.

“Pulis daw sya bugbugin daw nya kami…Kilala niyo ba ito? Nagbabanta pa kapag nagkita daw kami sa labas sasaktan/papatayin daw kami,” Bague added.

