Our greatest treasure

By: Fr. Bel R. San Luis, SVD

Nanding B. was making good as a high-ranking executive of a giant beverage company in Makati. After many years of service, his friends and office mates were dumbfounded when he quit his high-paying job to work fulltime in the charismatic renewal apostolate.



* * *

He needed more time for this going to nearby towns in Bulacan and Pampanga to organize Life in the Spirit Seminars (LSS) or Marriage Encounter weekend seminars. Once he confided to me, “Father, I may not be making as much money as I used to but I can’t exchange the joy and fulfillment I’m now experiencing.”

* * *

Nanding’s story is much like the farmer and merchant in this 17th Sunday’s parable of the buried treasure and pearl of great price (Mt 13,44-46). The former company executive gave up everything to devote his life in the service of God.

* * *

What are the values and priorities we treasure in life? For sure, it could be money, pleasure, fame, friendship. It would be hypocritical for us to consider these as nothing since money, for instance, is needed to meet our basic needs as well as fulfill our ambition to put a decent house, a hospital or thriving business which is all legitimate and noble.

* * *

However, the Lord teaches us also that we should have a PRIORITY OF VALUES with God’s Kingdom as the supreme treasure that should eclipse all others.

* * *

In the first reading this Sunday, King Solomon had a dream wherein God asked him what he wanted from Him. Solomon answered “Give your servant an understanding heart to judge your people and to distinguish right from wrong.”

* * *

Note that Solomon did not ask for wealth or a long life but wisdom of heart and a sound judgment which, to him, were more important.

* * *

ASK YOURSELF: Do I sacrifice my resources, like that merchant in today’s parable or Nanding B. in order to possess that pearl of great price? Do I cultivate friendship with God through constant communication in prayer and works of love?

* * *

Let’s always keep in mind Christ’s imperative reminder: “What does it profit a man if he gains the whole world, but suffers the loss of his own soul?” (Mt 16,26).

* * *

CHURCH BLOOPERS: Announcement: Please place your donation in the envelope along with the deceased person you want remembered. (You need larger envelopes to fit in a deceased person! The announcer meant the name of the deceased).

* * *

Commentator reads Mass intention: “For the good health and early repose of Mr. Pacheco” Poor Mr. Pacheco!

(Commentator meant “early recovery, not early death!”).

* * *

An “over-organized” parish priest was always bothered by unholy hour funeral calls. One day, parishioners were treated to a shock of their lives when they saw a notice in the parish bulletin board: “Please DIE on the following schedule: Monday – Friday: 9 – 12 AM; 4 – 7 PM;

SGD: PARISH PRIEST.

* * *

