Safer sexy time in lesbian relationship

By: Rica Cruz

Hi Ms. Rica,

I am a lesbian and currently in a relationship. I just recently found out that even if you’re two women you can be “not safe.” I heard about using condoms for safe sex between heterosexual couples, but, paano naman sa mga babae? How can I be sure that I’m having safe sex?



Thank you,

W

Hi W,

Thank you for asking these questions. You know, it’s a common misconception that two women can have sexy time without risks.

Pero meron pa rin. Although the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections of women who have sexual relations exclusively with other women are lower than heterosexuals or bisexuals, there’s still risk. You are not 100% safe. Bakit? Coz the infections can be transmitted hindi lang through penetration. They can be transmitted through skin to skin contact, your fluids, menstrual blood, and even when you share your toys.

So it’s really better to protect yourselves. How?

– If you’re going down there, it’s better to cover the area with a dam or a dental dam. Ano yun? Para siyang tissue that you can place over the area, pero gawa sa latex.

These dams are very scarce here, so I suggest that you just cut a condom open and use that. You can also use non-microwavable plastic wraps. It’s a bit different, I know. But it will keep those infections at bay.

– Wash those fingers before inserting it anywhere. An anti-bacterial wash can go a long way to help avoid infections.

Especially if you’re going from back to front.

Remember, UTI’s are caused by bacteria moving from the back door to the front door. Kaya kailangan palaging malinis.

– If you’re washing fingers, you need to wash toys as well. Make sure your toys are sanitized before using. You can use condoms to cover the toys to make sure that they’re clean! But, make sure you change condoms as you switch! Di ba?

These are just a few ways to have safer sexy time with your lady love. Pero ang pinakaimportante to make sure that you two are safe and enjoying is having an honest conversation with your partner about safe sex and getting regularly tested for STIs.

Pwede kayong sabay pumunta at magpacheck sa health centers or hospitals! This way, you can both be sure that nothing’s being passed on and you can focus on pleasuring each other in many joyful ways! Right?

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

