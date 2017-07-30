Sarah G not yet ready to settle down

AT 29, Sarah Geronimo said that she wants to get married but she is not ready.

Geronimo made the revelation during her first appearance on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“Gusto kong isipin na handa na pero hindi pa. Gusto ko pero hindi pa,” said Geronimo who is currently in a relationship with actor Matteo Guidicelli.



Also appearing on the same show is actor John Lloyd Cruz who is starring in the new film “Finally Found Someone” with Geronimo.

Cruz gave an unsolicited advice to Geronimo on marriage. “The truth is you don’t think malalaman mo pag-ready ka na o hindi. You just dive into it.”

Geronimo commented on the advice of Cruz.

“Nag-a-agree rin ako dyan but I don’t want to be selfish sa partner ko. Para mahanap mo ang mister right mo dapat ma-ging miss right ka muna,” she said.

Abunda then asked Cruz if he was ready for marriage. But Geronimo quickly replied before the award-winning actor could even respond.

“Yun na! Sino ba ang hina-hanap mo? Ano bang qualities ang hinahanap mo sa mapapangasawa mo? Bakit hanggang ngayon wala pa Lloydie? Anong petsa na o? Ilang taon ka na nga ulit?” said Geronimo as she laughed.

Cruz smiled and said: “Don’t start with me Sarah. Sinimulan mo ‘yan baka hindi mo kayang tapusin.” The studio audience then roared into laughter.

Both stars also said that they were not “the one who got away” from each other.

