SoKor tourist drowns in Romblon water fall

By: Aaron B. Recuenco

A 41-year-old South Korean tourist drowned at the popular Busay Falls in San Fernando, Romblon last Wednesday.

Chief Supt. Wilben Mayor, Philippine National Police Region 4-B (Mindoro Oriental and Occidental, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) chief, identified the victim as Jae-Uk Jung.



Jae and his companions went swimming at Busay Falls but he failed to rejoin them and was reported missing to authorities. “They noticed that he was missing when they on their way back to their place,” said Mayor.

Local divers and rescuers were deployed to look for the victim and he was found in a deep portion of the Busay Falls on Friday. It took one hour before the cadaver of the victim was retrieved.

