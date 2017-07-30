Taconing vs Indon tonight

World Boxing Council (WBC) international lightflyweight champion Jonathan Taconing will have his hands full against Sylem Serang of Indonesia tonight at the Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Center in Sucat Parañaque.



The Taconing-Serang bout headlines a card dubbed as “Boxing Kontra Droga” presented by Johnny Elorde Management starting at 6 p.m. It is held in cooperation with the Rotary Club of Manila Premier.

Taconing, ranked No. 2 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 3 by the WBC, hopes to use the fight as a tuneup in his bid for a crack at the world title.

In the eight-round supporting bouts, Diomel Diocos of Negros Occidental clashes with Jay Ar Diama of Pasay City, Abraham Bullagay of Occidental Mindoro battles Ryan Tampus of San Pablo Laguna and Japanese Kenta Ide goes up against Germaine Dela Rosa of Valenzuela City.

