US delivers weapons for AFP

By: Aaron B. Recuenco

The United States has donated weapons and ammunition to support airstrikes being conducted by the Armed Forces against the Maute Group in Marawi City.

In a statement, the United States Embassy said it has turned over 1,040 rocket motors and 992 rockets through its Joint US Military Assistance Group as part of the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement.



The transfer of weapons and ammunition, it stated, will enhance the counter-terrorism efforts of the Armed Forces.

“The munitions and weapons deliveries will enhance the AFP’s counterterrorism capabilities, and directly support AFP members actively engaged in counterterrorism operations in the southern Philippines, including Marawi,” it added.

The US military has been assisting the Armed Forces in its operations in Marawi through modern equipment, particularly in identifying the location of the Maute gunmen for air strikes.

On Friday, the US government donated two surveillance aircraft.

The United States has vowed to give more weapons and ammunition to the Philippines. What have been given to the Philippines, the US said, are just part of the series of transfers in the coming years.

Soon to be donated are 250 rocket-propelled grenade launchers and 1,000 M203 grenade launchers. They will be delivered to the Philippine Army through the security assistance program.

“The United States is a proud and steadfast ally of the Philippines and will continue to provide support to the AFP’s long-term modernization goals and counterterrorism needs,” the US Embassy said.

The transfer of military equipment from US to the Philippines continues despite the incessant tirades of President Duterte against the United States and his apparent shift of foreign policy towards China and Russia.

