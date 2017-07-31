4 BIFF men dead in encounter

by Francis T. Wakefield

Philippines – The military said yesterday that four Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were killed while nine soldiers were wounded in an encounter in Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao last Saturday.



Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesperson of the Army 6th Infantry Division, said the encounter happened in Barangay Pidsandawan at about 7:30 a.m.

Troops from the 40th Infantry Battalion were on board a military truck on their way to Pinsandawan from Bakat as part of their administration work when an improvised explosive device exploded.

Encinas said a firefight then ensued between the government troops and an estimated 30 BIFF fighters under the Bungos faction.

Encinas said nine soldiers were wounded in the encounter but all are in safe condition.

He said there was information coming from civilians that four BIFF fighters were killed in the firefight but they are still confirming this.

“May nagsasabi from the civilian sector na meron din silang mga casualty at nag-conduct agad tayo ng pursuit after nung IED explosion,” Encinas said.

“The report of the four dead BIFF came from the civilian community,” he added.

