8 Mutya Favorites

TOP EIGHT – Once again, beauty expert Jay P. Delgado updates Highspeed on the latest on the beauty scene. Take it away JPD.



The 49th Mutya ng Pilipinas Pageant will hold its coronation night at Resort World Manila’s Newport Performing Arts Theater on August 4 after preliminary events at Hanna’s Beach Resort and Convention Center in Pagudpud,Ilocos Norte for the swimsuit competition and Alta D’ Tagaytay in Tagaytay City for the evening gown competition.

The ladies come from all over the country after rigid regional screenings, as well as from overseas Filipino communities in Hawaii, California, Iceland, Japan, Singapore, United Kingdom, Australia.

We have picked the most-likely ladies who will advance to the finals for the titles at stake-Mutya ng Pilipinas- Asia Pacific International,Mutya ng Pilipinas- International,Mutya ng Pilipinas-Tourism Queen of the Year International, Mutya ng Pilipinas-Tourism Metropolitan International, and the latest addition, Mutya ng Pilipinas-Top Model of the World.

Chella Grace Macas Falconer, 18, a Filipino-American beauty who was born in Phoenix,Arizona and lives in Mambajao, Camiguin and representing Northern Mindanao;

Cristelle Ann Macasinag Tolentino, 23, a BS HRM cum laude graduate of UST and last year’s Miss Manila;

Sofia Marie Campillo Sibug, 22, a Star Magic talent and brand ambassador from Albay;

Nicole Kristel Paala Losloso, an Elecrical Engineering student of Southern Luzon State University and from Pagbilao Quezon;

Ilene Astrid Canete de Vera, 21, a marketing executive at a real estate company from Cebu;

Angela Carla Huertas Sandigan, 18, from Pateros, Metro Manila;

Colleen Paclibar Chan, 18, an artist who was born in Los Angeles and studied in Iloilo; and

Jannie Loudette Vicencio Alipo-on, 25 a Tourism Management graduate of De la Salle College of St. Benilde from Navotas City.

