Celebrities in Ironman 70.3

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A pack of local celebrities take time out from their busy schedules to test their skills on the sporting stage as they compete in the Cobra Energy Drink Ironman 70.3 Philippines this Sunday in Cebu.



Matteo Guidicelli, Paul Jake Castillo, Bubbles Paraiso, Dyan Castillejo and Kim Atienza will be vying in the individual competitions of the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run event while Piolo Pascual (bike), Gerald Anderson (bike), Jake Cuenca (bike), Gretchen Fulido (swim), Enchong Dee (swim) and Kim Chiu (run) likewise take a break from the numerous commitments to join in the relay team event of the top-level endurance race set to start and end at Shangrila-La Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City.

They will be among the more than 2,600 triathletes from a record 51 countries set to see action in the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. and backed by title sponsor Cobra Energy Drink and presentor Tourism Promotions Board Philippines and Summit Natural Drinking Water, also the official hydration partner.

Related

comments