Egypt model wins Man of the World

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 26-year-old fashion model from Egypt was crowned Man of the World during its inaugural pageant held in Pasay City last Friday night.



Crowd favorite Mustafa Galal Elizali, 26, bested 27 other male candidates from around the world in the contest which advocates masculinity with responsibility.

First runner-up honors went to Nguyen Huu Long of Vietnam while Abou Sahyoun Wasslim of Palestine won 2nd runner-up.

The top three candidates were asked the common question “”Why should you win Man of the World 2017?”

Mustafa answered: “If given the chance to be Man of the World, he has to be man of his word. Three keys for Man of the World – being humble, simple and believe in himself. And that’s how can he be responsible in his attitude, his mentality and everything. And he has to be an inspiration to every man, anytime and anywhere.”

Mustafa graduated at the Alexandria University in Egypt where he finished commerce major in accounting.

In Dubai, Mustafa worked for Porsche’s administration department. He first competed in Starhunt contest where he bagged Mister Congeniality.

The 6’2 model is currently staying in Manila where he is an official model for SM Philippines. He also models for Avon Philippines, a popular beauty line in the country.

Philippine bet Police Inspector Christopher Dulagan landed in the semis after he won the People’s Choice Award.

Other contestants in the top 18 are delegates from Moldova, Guam, Australia, Spain, Puerto Rico, Colombia, England (Best in Talent), Cape Verde (Best Introduction Video), Sri Lanka, Singapore, Zambia, Korea, Thailand, and Syria.

Related

comments