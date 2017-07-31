Kathryn twice most beautiful

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “What is it about friendship that makes being among friends so much richer than being among the most accomplished and interesting strangers?”- Sandy Sheehy

TWICE MOST BEAUTIFUL: Kathryn Bernardo may not be a striking beauty in the eyes of some, but, look, she has made it twice on the cover of Yes! Magazine’s 100 Most Beautiful Stars.



The La Luna Sangre star topped the 2017 list of the magazine’smost beautiful 100 stars, alongside her constant partner on and off-cam, Daniel Padilla. The couple are shown in 14 pages of what looks like a fashion pictorial where they are portrayed as sophisticates.

Kathryn first made it to the magazine’s Most Beautiful Stars cover in 2013. That year, she was featured together with her Mara Clara co-star, Julia Montes.

Yes magazine’s Most Beautiful Stars list isn’t based on physical beauty alone, but also on the stars’ body of work and over-all impact in the entertainment industry.

In a section called Strong Starters, Yes named the following: Gil Cuerva, LoisaAndalio, Mika de la Cruz, Ivan Dorschner, Kate Valdez, Devon Seron, Yen Santos, Inah de Belen, MikeeQuintos, and Taki.

EQUALLY BEAUTIFUL STARS: Named TV King is Coco Martin, thanks to “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which has been lording over the ratings for close to two years.

Other most beautiful stars: Kris Aquino, Unbreakable. Kris has a role in a Hollywood film, “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Michael V., Comic Genius; Karla Estrada, Queen Mother; Vice Ganda, In A League of His Own; Ogie Alcasid, Music Hero.

ANDREA REMAINS A KAPUSO: Andrea Torres has renewed her contract with GMA, which considers her a homegrown talent.

Andrea reprises her feisty Venus role opposite Dingdong Dantes in Alyas Robin Hood 2, due for airing soon.

SHOT IN FRANCE: Janella Salvador, Gabbi Garcia, Macoy de Leon and Elisse Joson are set to fly to Nice, France to do a fashion shoot and a fashion film plus a documentary for Mega Style magazine. The star models will wear international labels during filming.

