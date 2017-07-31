Palace press briefing room gets a makeover

2 SHARES Share Tweet

by Genalyn D. Kabiling

The old and decaying press briefing room of Malacañang is getting a major facelift.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said the press briefing area located at the New Executive Building has been temporarily closed pending the renovation.



Andanar, who has been busy with the modernization plans of government media facilities, said they intend to get rid of the press briefing area’s foul smell, enhance its look, and upgrade its broadcast communication system.

The regular press conferences, conducted by presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella, have been transferred to the historic Kalayaan Hall for the moment.

“We are currently overhauling the entire Presidential Press Briefing Room. Inaayos natin ‘to and bought state of the art kasi alam mo, ito ay isang facts of life na we really have to put our best foot forward,” Andanar said over government radio.

“Global na tayo ngayon, makikita nila kung gaano kaganda o kasagwa iyong background. Iyon pa lang hindi ba, iyon pa lang ika nga eh, we will be judged accordingly kung ano iyong nakikita noong mga nanonood sa ibang lugar,” he said.

The condition of the Palace press briefing room has deteriorated since its last repair in 2008 during the Arroyo administration, according to Andanar.

“‘Pag pumunta ka sa press briefing room ngayon sa Malacañang, makikita mo na bulok siya, makita mo na amoy ihi ng daga, hindi na maganda,” he said.

Andanar said the renovation works are expected to be completed this September. He said President Duterte is expected to attend the formal launching of the improved press briefing room.

Apart from the briefing room, Andanar said he was also considering plans to upgrade the press working area. He said the place where journalists file their stories has deteriorated, too.

Related

comments