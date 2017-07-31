PBA cuts ticket prices

The Philippine Basketball Association will donate a portion of its ticket sales for the duration of the elimination round of the season-ending Governor’s Cup to the victims of the Marawi City conflict.



The league also announced that general admission tickets will be sold at discounted price over the same span.

“The PBA family sympathizes with the victims of the ongoing conflict in Marawi City,” offered league commissioner Chito Narvasa.

“The PBA has a huge fan base in that city and it pains us deeply to know that many lives were lost and many families displaced. On behalf of the PBA Board of Governors, we are setting aside a portion of our ticket sales in the elimination round to help them in their recovery.”

Narvasa said discounted rates on general admission tickets will take effect on August 2.

General admission tickets will be sold only at R30 for the entire elimination round on games played on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the Mall of Asia Arena.

