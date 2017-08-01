Lady inmates to study online

By: Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) have partnered to provide inmates in the Davao City jail’s female ward with an online education through the DOST’s Tech4Ed program.



The project dubbed as Tech4ED is an initiative of Department of Information and Communication Technology to harness ICT to enable, empower and transform communities by creating an inclusive, integrated and equitable education, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities in different centers nationwide, the DoST said.

Under the Tech4ED project, inmates will undergo Basic Digital Literacy Program wherein they will have learning access not only on basic computer operations but also in other sustainable e-learning platforms such as Alternative Learning System (ALS) modules and English language proficiency.

