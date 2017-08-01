NU sweeps elims; CEU shocks UE

Centro Escolar University stunned University of the East, 63-61, to finish No. 2 even as reigning titlist National University completed a six-game sweep of the elims in the PCABL Dickies Cup held over the weekend at the Buddhacare gym in Quezon City.



Divine Lacson led CEU with 18 points but it was the solid all-around performance of Tin Caranto that made the difference after posting 12 points and 19 rebounds, 10 of them offensively.

CEU’s win was its fourth in six games tying its victim for second to third places at in the event also backed by Smart Communications, Powerhouse and CW Home Depot.

Two other CEU players scored in double figures with RM Gayo and Arlain Galgo combining for 22 points, eight assists and five boards.

CEU and UE enjoy twice-to-beat privileges over their respective quarterfinal rivals this weekend.

The Lady Bulldogs, on the other hand, got another double-double from Rhena Itesi to beat La Salle, 72-68, and secure an outright semis berth.

Itesi tallied 20 points, including six free throws, and 19 boards for the Lady Bulldogs who are gunning for a four-peat in the coming UAAP season.

Meanwhile, University of the Philippines tied La Salle and Adamson at 2-4 with a 52-43 decision over Ateneo.

