Only 16 of 100 container vans can be inspected

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Mario Casayuran

The flow of illegal drugs through the country’s seaports could not be contained as only 16 percent of all imports coming to the country through the Manila International Container Port (MICP) could be checked thoroughly by the x-ray system of the Bureau of Customs (BoC).



The inability of the BoC’s x-ray machines to determine the contents of container vans to make a 100 percent examination was admitted yesterday by BoC Commissioner Nicanor A. Faeldon when he appeared before the Senate Blue Ribbon committee chaired by Sen. Richard J. Gordon who conducted a public hearing on the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of 600 kilos of “shabu’’ shipment from China last May 24.

The focus of the hearing was on the possible “malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance’’ of BoC customs officials headed by Faeldon and employees.

Gordon wondered aloud why no criminal charges have so far filed against anybody since the seizure of the illegal drugs based on a confidential intelligence report sent from the Chinese customs to Philippine customs.

Faeldon admitted chances of shabu being smuggled into the country is 84 percent.

He also warned senators that another 500 kilos of shabu are expected to be unloaded in the Philippines “that we cannot detect.’’’ He did not give details.

He also said he is taking responsibility for any shabu apprehended or failed to be apprehended by the customs and file and for the action or inaction of his men.

Related

comments