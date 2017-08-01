PBA DL: Flying V seeks ‘perfect 10’

BY: Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. – CEU vs Racal Motors

5 p.m. – Flying V vs Batangas

A powerhouse team intends to further boost its title credentials while a decorated champion fights for its dear life as the 2017 PBA D-League Foundation Cup elimination round draws to a close today at the Ynares Sports Center in Pasig City.

Streaking Flying V, already assured of an outright semifinals berth, aims to complete a 10-game sweep of the preliminary round at 5 p.m. against a dangerous Batangas side seeking to add momentum ahead of the playoffs.



The Thunder, built around former collegiate stars bannered by La Salle ace Jeron Teng, are looking to become just the fourth team in league history to achieve the feat which NLEX (2012 and 2014 Foundation Cups) and Cagayan Valley (2015 Aspirants’ Cup) both attained in style.

That’s the least of Flying V coach Eric Altamirano’s concerns, however.

“We still have a lot of things to work on. Hindi ibig sabihin na pasok na kami sa semis is that we will not give our best. That mentality will help us especially when we get into the playoffs,” he said.

The Batangueños are leaving no stone unturned ahead of their first playoff appearance as they hooked up with former Zark’s Burgers gunner Robby Celiz to fill up the scoring void left by guard Joseph Sedurifa who was activated by the Meralco Bolts in the pro ranks.

A fair share of the spotlight should fall on the 3 p.m. showdown between Centro Escolar University and also-ran Racal Motors, with the Scorpions gunning for nothing less than a victory which could propel them to the quarterfinal.

CEU is currently holding the sixth – and final playoff – spot with a 5-4 mark, just a half-a-game ahead of Wang’s Basketball.

But the Scorpions couldn’t afford to fall into any tie since they dropped a close 87-88 decision to the Couriers in their elimination round meeting last May 30.

