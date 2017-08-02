2 hurt in motorbike-truck collision

By: Analou de Vera

Two men were seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a delivery truck on Roxas Boulevard, Manila, early yesterday morning.



The victims identified as Ariel Tejada and JR Toling sustained head injuries.

Initial police investigation showed that the victims were riding a motorcycle along Katigbak Drive about 4:30 a.m.

when they collided with a delivery truck.

The victims fell hard on the ground. They were not wearing helments, according to police report.

They were rushed to the Ospital ng Maynila where they are now under observation.

Investigators said the duo came from a drinking session before the incident occurred.

