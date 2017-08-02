2 lead LGBA top breeder race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The race for the 2017 Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA) Breeder of the Year heats up on Friday with the staging of another 7-stag derby at the Pasay City Cockpit.



Jay Gonzales of Batangas (Batang Taal KBJ) and Godo Beltran of Bicol (GPB Mayon Gamafarms) lead the race with seven points each.

Jojo Perez (Joperblades), Cris de Jesus (Jacobs Dream), Biboy Enriquez (Firebird) and Rey Tolentino (RMT 1 Sta. Monica Cup) are within striking distance with six points each.

Sponsored by Sagupaan Complexor 3000, the PCC will also stage similar 7-stag derby (for old stags) on Aug. 11 and 18.

For inquiries: 0917-5281846 (Erica); 0939-4724206 (Ace) or 843-1746; 816-6750 and 843-1890.

Related

comments