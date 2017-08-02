3 NPA rebels nabbed

By: Joseph Jubelag

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Police and military operatives arrested three suspected members of the New People’s Army Monday in Maasim, Sarangani.



Regional police spokesperson Supt. Romeo Galgo identified those arrested suspects as Jojo Bulahing alias ‘Bunso’; Yasmin Atong alias Gab and Raymond Damo alias Tata.

They are said to be members of the NPA Guerilla Front 73 operating in the provinces of Sarangani and South Cotabato.

Bulahing is tagged as the team leader of the group which was reportedly planning to sow atrocities in Sarangani.

Authorities are looking into the possible involvement of the suspects in the burning of passenger buses, commuter vans and heavy equipment who were set on fire after the owners refused to provide extortion money to the rebels.

Maasim police chief Canieso Golwingan said the suspects were nabbed by elements of 27th Infantry and Maasim police station at their safehouse in Barangay Kablacan, Maasim based on the pending arrest warrant for murder issued against Bulahing.

