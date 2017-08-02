Angel Locsin wins acting trophy in Cambodia

KAPAMILYA star Angel Locsin was named Best Supporting Actress at the 57th Asia-Pacific Film Festival held in Phnom Pehn, Cambodia last Sunday.



Locsin won the award for the 2016 movie “Everything About Her” which also stars Vilma Santos and Xian Lim.

In the movie, Locsin played the role of a nurse caring for Santos who portrayed the part of a cancer patient.

“Thank you very, very much for this incredible honor,” said Locsin on Instagram as she posted an image of the trophy from the international film festival.

Locsin was not present during the awarding ceremony, according to a report by ABS CBN.

Filipino director Will Fredo accepted the award on behalf of the 32-year-old actress.

This was not the first time that Locsin was recognized by an international award-giving body.

In 2009, Locsin was nominated for Best Performance By An Actress for her television series “Lobo” at the 37th International Emmy Awards in the US.

