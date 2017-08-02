Arum working on Pacquiao-Horn 2

For Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum, there is only one fight that makes the most sense for Manny Pacquiao.

And that’s a rematch with Jeff Horn, the Australian bruiser who upset Pacquiao last month in Brisbane.



Arum, reporting from the US yesterday, said that he is focused on just that one thing.

“I am working on the rematch only,” said the Top Rank head.

Arum has promotional rights over the rematch should it happen as he forged that deal with Duco Promotions, the New Zealand-based outfit that has Horn under contract.

Arum, 85, expects something concrete in the next few weeks since he is looking at a November date, or even a December schedule for the second meeting being eyed for Brisbane or even Melbourne.

Pacquiao has yet to divulge his plans although he has made it clear that he wants nothing except to get even with the 29-year-old Horn.

Last week, Horn came out on social media, saying all signs point to a rematch with the 38-year-old Pacquiao.

But since Arum and Pacquiao’s camp hasn’t agreed on something just yet, everything remains up in the air.

Pacquiao adviser Mike Koncz met with Arum last week in Los Angeles, where it was established that the eight-division world champion wants to exercise the Horn rematch clause.

A huge underdog, Horn pulled off a unanimous but controversial decision before over 51,000 fans at Suncorp Stadium.

