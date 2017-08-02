MMA: Pinay vs rising Thai star

Jomary Torres said it’s a great privilege to be fighting side-by-side with fellow homegrown martial artists in the undercard of ONE: KINGS & CONQUERORS on Saturday in Macau.



Torres, who squares off with rising Thai superstar Rika “Tinydoll” Ishige, said she’s happy to fight alongside combat veteran Eric Kelly as well as one-time flyweight world title challenger Joshua “The Passion” Pacio.

“I am very happy because all of us are representing the Philippines and not against each other. This is good. I hope all of us will win on fight night,” she said.

Kelly locks horns with former ONE lightweight world champion Kotetsu “No Face” Boku, while Pacio looks to get another shot at Yoshitaka Naito’s gold-plated strap as he crosses paths with seasoned Japanese stalwart Hayato Suzuki in a three-round strawweight encounter.

