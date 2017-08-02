Pirates show no mercy vs Blazers

Lyceum showed no signs of slowing down as the Pirates dominated the College of St. Benilde Blazers, 98-55, yesterday to post several first and remain unscathed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

In posting their fifth straight win – their finest start since joining the league in 2011 – the Pirates used a big second quarter uprising that saw them outscore the Blazers, 31-10, to post a commanding 47-21 halftime lead.



The Intramuros-based squad returned with the same fiery form in the third and padded their lead to 68-34 on back-to-back treys of Wilson Baltazar.

The Pirates then put their lead beyond the Blazers’ reach after racing to 91-45 advantage, leaving CSB coach TY Tang in utter disappointment.

Aside from posting the biggest lead, the Pirates also registered the biggest winning margin so far.

St. Benilde, meanwhile, fell to its third straight loss in four games.

Lyceum Coach Topex Robinson credited his stalwarts’ mental toughness for the team’s massive win.

“They’re working hard, but at the same time, they’re having fun. They’re capitalizing on making the stops and that is important to us,” said Robinson.

For a change, it was Jaycee Marcelino who led the Pirates’ assault with 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Baltazar had 16 points highlighted by four triples.

And CJ Perez?

He played just hard enough and finished with 14 points and six boards.

More importantly for Robinson, even his second stringers like Spencer Pretta and Ralph Tansingco also delivered. They chipped in 10 and nine points, respectively.

Applying their pressure defense from start to finish, the Pirates forced the Blazers to turn the ball 40 times, resulting to a season-high 46 points on turnover.

Lyceum also had 26 fastbreak points and 70 points from its bench.

In other games, University of Perpetual Help made it two in a row for the first time by downing San Sebastian College, 68-65, while Jeo Ambohot and Rey Nambatac scored 15 points apiece to lift Letran past Arellano, 82-75.

