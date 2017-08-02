Senators favor barangay polls

By: VT

Senators would want the barangay polls to push through on October rather than holding them off anew.

Senator Cynthia Villar on Tuesday said her colleagues are more inclined to allow the village elections to be held on October rather than make way for the appointment local officials, which she said, is a more tedious task to for the President to do.



“Sometimes we talk about it, and the concensus seems that we’d rather go with the elections…We’d rather elect (barangay officials),” she said.

Villar said she thinks it would be “difficult” to appoint leaders for the 42,000 barangays nationwide, considering the number of local councilors also needed for each village.

“Besides, it’s (should) really (be the ones) who were chosen by the people. Personally, I would have a hard time deciding who will I appoint. It’s a very hard decision to make,” she told reporters.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has repeatedly urged the Congress to pass a law that would postpone the synchronized barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections to avoid wasting funds for its preparations if the elections will be stopped eventually.

