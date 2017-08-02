Sta. Elena, Army duel for last PVL semis slot

Game Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – Sta. Elena vs Army (playoffs)

Sta. Elena and Army dispute the fourth and last semis berth today in the men’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The playoff match is set at 10 a.m. with the Sta. Elena Wrecking Balls and the Army Troopers hoping to join early semifinalists the Megabuilders Volley Bolts, the Cignal HD Spikers, and the Air Force Jet Spikers.



Sta. Elena forced a playoff with Army after beating Café Lupe, 17-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22, at the close of the elims.

Both teams ended up with similar 4-3 cards.

The Wrecking Balls enjoy a slight edge over the Troopers whom they defeated in the elims, 25-15, 25-22, 21-25, 23-25.

But it won’t be easy this time.

Army, for one, is on a roll, having won its last three games.

Berlin Paglinawan is expected to lead Sta. Elena and show why he’s the frontrunner in the Best Scoring department.

Out to contain Paglinawan is Jayvee Sumagaysay, who is the league’s second best blocker.

Both Sta. Elena and Army are hungry to make it to the next round. The Wrecking Balls aim to eclipse their best finish of third place in the Open Conference last year, while the Troopers have yet to get past the elims.

The winner of the playoff will meet top seed Cignal in the best-of-three semis which will start on Saturday.

