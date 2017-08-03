2 bus terminals isinara

By: Anna Liza Villas-Alavaren

Dalawang bus terminals ang ipinasara ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) at ng Pasay City government habang hinila naman ang ilang bus na nag-ooperate ng ilegal sa kahabaan ng Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa) sa Pasay City kahapon.



Sinabi ni MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim na ang bus terminals na ginagamit ng Bragais, Paramar; at St. Jude and San Rafel ay ipinasara dahil sa pag-ooperate ng walang permit at pagpapagamit or sharing ng kani-kanilang garahe – isang paglabag sa panuntunan na inilatag ng gobyerno.

“Prior to closure, we have given them sufficient time to comply with the regulations but to no avail,” pahayag ni Lim.

Sinabi ni city administrator Dennis Acorda na walang permiso ang terminal na ginagamit ng Bragais at Pamar habang expired naman business permit para sa terminal ng St. Jude at San Rafael.

