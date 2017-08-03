It’s crazy to lose by 43 points, says Tang

College of St. Benilde rookie coach TY Tang described the impact of their 43-point loss (98-55) to the rampaging Lyceum Pirates the other day as “crazy”.

Tang, a champion player during his UAAP and PBA days, said they played so badly that the Pirates had a field day at their expense and that was unforgiving.



“Para naming kinalaban si Mike Tyson at Manny Pacquiao for 10 rounds, and every round we were beaten up,” he lamented.

And like a second rate squad, the Blazers turned the ball 40 times – the worst since San Sebastian committed 43 in its loss to Letran in 2015.

Their errors were translated into 46 turnover points and 26 fastbreak points.

“They (Pirates) are the better team, that’s for sure. But just the manner of how we lost… that’s just crazy,” said Tang, who replaced Gabby Velasco last December with a goal of improving last season’s 1-17 finish.

“Parang, we were like high school kids out there playing against a college team,” Tang added.

Despite the defeat, Tang hopes his players will learn positively and will be their rallying point when they clash with the Letran Knights today.

“I hope that this team will be able to get over this right away. Sometimes, it’s not easy as a player. But good thing that we have good support in terms of our coaching staff,” Tang said.

